Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.51

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 116241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.