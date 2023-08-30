Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Increases By 28.6%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 55,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,362. The company has a market capitalization of $827.96 million, a PE ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.98 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.