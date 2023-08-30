IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.84

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.84 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 5832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $484,194.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,849.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,221 shares of company stock worth $852,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IES by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

