Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expands By 29.5%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KB Home Stock Up 3.5 %

KBH traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 483,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,957. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.