Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

LLY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $557.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,980 shares of company stock worth $20,987,325,562. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

