Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Ensign Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.20. 100,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock worth $3,972,517. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

