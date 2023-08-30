Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

