FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Issued By B. Riley

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 892,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,230. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $838,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $2,694,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $1,011,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

