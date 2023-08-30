Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.04. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $225.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,298. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

