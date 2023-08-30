AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 257.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $693.14. The stock had a trading volume of 168,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $703.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.77. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

