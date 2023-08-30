Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $356,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 913,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $181,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $193,819,000 after acquiring an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 198.0% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 15,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $222.37. The stock had a trading volume of 398,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,963. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.13.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

