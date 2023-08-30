46,774 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 550,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

View Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.