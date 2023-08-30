AlphaCore Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 6,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,351. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.