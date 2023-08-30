AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.45. The stock had a trading volume of 546,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,992. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.82. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.