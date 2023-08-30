14,139 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hawkins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 21,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.