AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 13,298 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
SPHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 197,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
