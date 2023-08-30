Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Sells 3,937 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

