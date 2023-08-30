AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.11. The stock had a trading volume of 533,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,381. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.03 and its 200-day moving average is $514.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

