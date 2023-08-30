Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $295.14. 5,997,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,788,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $759.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.