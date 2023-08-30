Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TC Energy by 65.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after buying an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after buying an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $519,894,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 78.6% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 378,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,868. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

