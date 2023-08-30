AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 357.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 230,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 262,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,940,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $249.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

