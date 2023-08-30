STF Management LP Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

STF Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $484,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,376. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 687,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,674. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

