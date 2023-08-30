STF Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,394 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $576,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,864. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $198.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

