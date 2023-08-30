Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $231.29. The stock had a trading volume of 220,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

