STF Management LP Buys New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

STF Management LP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 2,472,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.