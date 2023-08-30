Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,389 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $52,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 640,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

