Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,594 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $54,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. 445,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

