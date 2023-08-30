National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $114,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 942,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,883,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

