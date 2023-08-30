Bend DAO Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $83,946.37 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

