Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $199,092.48 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

