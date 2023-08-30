Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 4,752,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,656,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.