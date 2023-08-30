Maverick Protocol (MAV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.25 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.87 million and $19.25 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22272221 USD and is up 11.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $12,659,149.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

