Profund Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.43. The company had a trading volume of 153,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.