Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $307,724.24 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

