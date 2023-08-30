Xylem Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. 300,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. Xylem has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Xylem by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after purchasing an additional 581,356 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

