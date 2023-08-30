SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.59 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

SBAC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $227.77. 88,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,582. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $335.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average of $241.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

