Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.90. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

