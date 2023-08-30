Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 1,603 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 173.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,429,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

