Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 211 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

