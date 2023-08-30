Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 149,702 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,702 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Cirrus Logic worth $33,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,755. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

