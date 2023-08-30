Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,601 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.10% of STERIS worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in STERIS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,994. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.34.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

