Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,684,000 after buying an additional 169,012 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $9,981,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 142.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,086,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

