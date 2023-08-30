AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 148,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 42,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

