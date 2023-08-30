ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Decreased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $663.90. The stock had a trading volume of 139,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $695.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

