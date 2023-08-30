First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,865 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $70,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Atlassian by 21.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,472,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 203,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,527,007.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,527,007.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,476 shares of company stock worth $62,014,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

View Our Latest Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.