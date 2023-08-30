Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. 285,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,929. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

