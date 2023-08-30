SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 56.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.66.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RACE traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,830. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.06 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

