SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 100,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

