SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,457,000 after buying an additional 149,872 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,779,000 after buying an additional 92,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 817,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

