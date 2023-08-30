SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.43. 601,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,857. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

